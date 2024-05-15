One text message leads to man being able to steal $20,000 from victim, investigators say

By Stephanie Moore

ROWAN COUNTY, North Carolina (WYFF) — A man is accused of stealing more than $20,000 from a victim after pretending to be a fraud investigator with Wells Fargo Bank, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

In December 2023, authorities said a victim received a notification through text message requesting to confirm whether a charge on their debit card was legitimate.

After replying “no,” the victim was told they would be contacted by a fraud investigator to follow up, investigators said.

They said a suspect, later identified as 44-year-old Logan Edward Shanahan of Tucker, Georgia, called the victim and obtained their banking information during their conversation.

Investigators said Shanahan added the victim’s debit card information to his cell phone and went to Wells Fargo branches in Charlotte, Lexington, Archdale, High Point, and Greensboro, where he obtained cashier’s checks totaling more than $20,000.

Rowan County investigators obtained 13 felony warrants on him for identity theft, financial card theft, forgery, financial card fraud, and obtaining property by false pretenses.

He was arrested on Friday by officers with the Gwinnett County Police Department in Georgia, where he was taken into custody.

Plans are being made to extradite him back to North Carolina to face the charges.

