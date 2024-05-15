Peregrine falcon chicks banded by Michigan DNR at Lansing power station

By Sara Powers

DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — Four baby peregrine falcon chicks were banded Tuesday after being born at a nest located at a Lansing Power Station.

The falcon babies, also known as eyasses, were born at the Lansing Board of Water & Light Eckert Power Station in April to unbanded male Newman and banded female Millie, according to a release.

The peregrine falcon is the fastest bird, and the fastest member in the entire animal kingdom, known for reaching over 200mph in their hunting speed dives.

Michigan Department of Natural Resources officials banded the eyasses to track migration patterns, and also determined their sex and named them.

The top of the Eckert Power Station has been a nesting site for peregrine falcons since 2004, and over 80 eggs have been laid since then.

In addition, on May 4 and 5, four baby falcons were born at the BWL Erickson Power Station nest.

Since these births, the peregrine falcon has been elevated from the state’s endangered list to “critical,” which means this will be the final year of banding it.

“We’re proud to have helped – even in a small way – move the peregrine falcon off the endangered species list and help its population thrive,” said BWL General Manager Dick Peffley.

Anyone can check out the 24-hour live stream that shows both falcon nests.

