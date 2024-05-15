Shreveport man accused of shooting man with pellet gun arrested

By Web staff

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — Shreveport police have arrested a man who reportedly shot another man with a pellet gun.

Norman Marsh, 61, is charged with second-degree aggravated battery.

The incident happened Friday morning Stanley Street and Hersey D. Wilson Drive as Marsh reportedly kicked out a homeless man who had been staying at his house. The homeless man allegedly threw a bottle at Marsh, who then fired the pellet gun.

The homeless man was bleeding from the chest when officers arrived. The Shreveport Fire Department treated him for minor injuries. He is expected to make a full recovery, police said.

