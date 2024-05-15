Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Video catches moment 2 jets touch wings mid-air while performing at Florida air show

By
Published 7:07 AM

By Averi Kremposky

Click here for updates on this story

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (WESH) — Audiences at the Fort Lauderdale Airshow saw a terrifying close call on Sunday afternoon.

As two jets were flying in formation, their wings clipped each other mid-air, and it was all caught on camera.

In the moments following the touch, the jet pilots flying during the Ghost Squadron’s Performance had to break formation to regain control of their aircraft.

The show was paused for an emergency after the encounter, but just as a precaution. Both jets involved were able to land safely and the pilots did not suffer from any injuries.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content