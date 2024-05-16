11-year-old boy publishes his first book

By Stacy Schooler

LAFAYETTE, Indiana (WLFI) — Isaac Raley is a 5th grader at Livingstone Academy and he just published his first book called Chasing Time.

Raley is the oldest of six brothers and sisters and has always loved to read and write.

He’s been writing short stories for a while and decided to put a children’s book together after taking a special writing class.

The book is about a young boy named Chase who suddenly finds himself able to travel back in time.

Chase tires to stop the villain named Buffalo Bill who is on the verge of destroying the timeline of human history. Raley explains more.

“He accidentally time travels to the beginning of time. Then he has to go and basically chase this bad guy named Bill, who’s trying to destroy the whole universe. The whole book is him jumping around to different times trying to stop Bill from destroying everybody,” said Raley.

Will Chase be able to use his new time travel powers to restore history to it’s proper place? Well you’ll have to read the book to find out.

You can get a copy of his book “Chasing Time” on Amazon.

Isaac hopes to eventually sell his book in bookstores. He plans to continue writing many other adventures too.

