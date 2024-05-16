18-year-old dead after plane crashes, bursts into flames in North Texas

By Web staff

JOHNSON COUNTY, Texas (KTVT) — 18-year-old Jon Diego Monreal died flying a plane that crashed Wednesday night in Johnson County.

Johnson County Emergency Management said the plane went down around 8:45 p.m. near 8601 W. FM 4. The Texas Department of Public Safety says preliminary investigations show the Cessna 150L aircraft ran out of fuel.

The plane was engulfed in flames when responders arrived. There were no passengers with Monreal.

DPS says the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have taken over the investigation.

