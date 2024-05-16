40-year-old man allegedly rapes two women in Angeles National Forest

By Matthew Rodriguez

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) — Los Angeles County deputies need help finding any additional victims connected to a man accused of raping two women in the Angeles National Forest.

The alleged sexual assaults happened in the evening on May 12 and May 13 along Highway 39, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Detectives said 40-year-old Eduardo Sarabia raped the two female victims inside of a white van along the remote roadway.

Investigators arrested him on May 13. The LA County District Attorney’s Office filed two felony counts of forcible rape and forcible oral copulation against Sarabia.

He’s being held without bail.

Based on the nature of the allegations, detectives believe there are other victims. Deputies urged anyone with information to contact the department’s Special Victims Bureau at (877) 710-5273 or by email at specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org.

The Special Victims Bureau handles investigations of sexual and physical abuse of children and sexual assaults involving adult victims.

