Corpus Christi International Airport feeds hundreds of stranded passengers during Monday’s storm

By Veronica Flores-Herrera

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KRIS) — Monday evening’s storms brought rain to the Coastal Bend and a whole lot of stranded airline passengers.

On Monday evening, a bolt of lightning struck the runway at Hobby Airport in Houston forcing five flights to be diverted to Corpus Christi International Airport.

C.C.I.A. Airport Marketing Manager Lacey Guzman said the flights began arriving between 4 pm and 5 pm. Passengers in the five planes sat in the tarmac. Then, around 6pm, three Southwest flights decided to deplane. Hundreds of passengers then poured into the terminal, packing the second floor. That’s when airport employees sprung into action, ordering several pizzas and passing out water.

When the pizzas arrived, the passengers were pleasantly surprised.

“They were very thankful. We had so many people saying the big airports wouldn’t do this. They were very grateful,” Guzman said.

Guzman said they helped about 400 to 500 passengers who began safely boarding their flights to Houston Hobby around 7:30pm.

