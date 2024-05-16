County board member & local school board member arrested for bringing gun to school

By Evan Bolin

DODGE COUNTY, Wisconsin (WKOW) — A man who serves on the Dodge County Board and the Herman Neosho Rubicon School District Board of Education was arrested for bringing a gun into a school.

Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt says his office took four reports from citizens and a phone call from the Herman Neosho Rubicon School District that Daniel Siegmann brought a gun to HoNoR Elementary Tuesday when he had a meeting with the district administrator.

Dodge County brought in the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office to investigate. Sheriff Schmidt says this was done to avoid any appearance of bias, since he says Siegmann has been “highly critical” of operations at the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

After the Ozaukee County investigation, Siegmann was arrested before Wednesday night’s school board meeting. Sheriff Schmidt says authorities will be requesting a charge of possession of a firearm in a school.

“This public information release is being issued as there has been a great deal of concern and frustration in the community over this incident,” Schmidt said in post on the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page. “It is important that all remember that the safety of our schools is of paramount importance, and while the right to carry a firearm is a constitutional right afforded by our constitution, it comes with great responsibility. That responsibility is knowing where it is, and is not, appropriate to carry a firearm. That responsibility is even more paramount when you are an elected official. Carrying a firearm in a school without the proper authority to do so in light of the school shootings that occur in our country is unacceptable. In Dodge County it is understood that we do not have a need for more laws to control those who possess firearms, we simply need to enforce the common sense laws which are on the books.”

