Driver mistakes gas pedal for brakes, smashes into West Sacramento restaurant

By Cecilio Padilla

WEST SACRAMENTO (KOVR) — A West Sacramento restaurant will be closed for a few days after it was struck by a car early Thursday morning.

The scene was on E. Lake Road, just off of Interstate 80.

Around 4:30 a.m., a sedan crashed through the front of Oishii Teriyaki Sushi. As the driver told West Sacramento police, they thought they hit the brake when they actually hit the gas.

At least half of the restaurant’s front windows, along with its door, were smashed.

Oishii Teriyaki Sushi has been in business for 12 years. The owner says they’ll be closed for a least a couple of days to clean up and repair the mess.

No injuries were reported.

