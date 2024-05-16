High school students in Sutter County running food truck, getting certified in hospitality

By Maricela De La Cruz

YUBA CITY, California (KCRA) — Driven by passion and guided by mentors, dozens of high school students are embarking on a new journey that allows them to cook food in a classroom and, within a few hours, start running a food truck.

An aromatic symphony of perfectly smoked pork and a freshly made potato salad – all coming together as part of the unique culinary venture at Sutter County Superintendent of Schools.

On Tuesday, students took to the street, quite literally, bringing pulled pork sandwiches and potato salad.

“Anybody can get a food handler’s permit or a handler’s card but what we do is we go in-depth with them and we teach them everything they need to know to get that,” said Bryan Hamilton, one of the culinary arts instructors.

Through the Advanced Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management program, students can gain life skills and experience in the hospitality industry and eventually receive a ServSafe Food Handler Certification.

“I look forward to coming to culinary because I know the people I’m doing it with. It’s just having fun in the kitchen,” said Alicia Rivas, a sophomore at Feather River Academy.

Rivas is one of dozens of students honing their skills under the watchful eye of experienced cooks.

Funds raised during the food truck events go into an enterprise account and the money is used to keep running the truck. On weekends, students also host catering events.

As the end of the school year nears, Ryan Allen Gabriel White is one of many armed with newfound confidence and the possibility of looking for a career in hospitality.

“I’ve been cooking every single day for my family dinner. Yesterday, I actually made pulled pork, so that was really fun,” White said.

Students in the program range from 15 to 35 years old. They include Sutter High School, Feather River Academy, Live Oak High School, and students with disabilities from Sutter County Behavioral Health.

Students are also getting ready for a culinary cook-off competition on May 23.

