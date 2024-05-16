Man faces federal charge after 10-month-old baby kidnapping

By Nick Catlin

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KOAT) — A man is facing a federal charge after he is alleged to have killed two people and kidnapped a 10-month-old baby in eastern New Mexico.

Alek Collins, 26, of Houston, is accused of killing two people and abducting a baby from Clovis on Friday, May 3. He was found and taken into police custody in Abilene, Texas.

The baby, 10-month-old Eleia Maria Torres, of Clovis, was located and is safe. Collins is facing a federal interstate kidnapping charge in connection to the double murder.

The vehicle Collins was using during the alleged murders and kidnapping was rented through the app Turo. The vehicle did have a GPS monitoring system and police used it to find Collins.

The rented vehicle was eventually immobile, and Collins called an Uber late Sunday, May 5, according to court documents. Officials said this led to Collins threatening the Uber driver and then crashing into a police vehicle.

Collins is in the custody of the U.S. Marshals and is pending extradition to New Mexico.

