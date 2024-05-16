Man shows up at Florida elementary school with stab wounds to pick up child and get help

By Ginny Reese

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida (WFTS) — A man showed up at a St. Petersburg elementary school on Tuesday with stab wounds asking for help while picking up a child.

Police said the stabbing stemmed from a road rage incident near the school, but not on campus. A 28-year-old man and suspect Jose Oneill began arguing while they were in their own cars next to each other on 54th Avenue North while stopped at a light at 19th Street North.

Both ended up getting out of their vehicles and starting a physical fight. During the fight, Oneill stabbed the victim “numerous times,” according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Police said the man made it to the campus of John M. Sexton Elementary School to pick up a child and to get help for his stab wounds.

Fire Rescue units were called and the man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said he is currently in serious but stable condition at Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital.

Oneill fled the scene but was later found by police. He was charged with attempted homicide.

