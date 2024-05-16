Pregnant mother leaves baby behind at Lomita business

By Matthew Rodriguez

Click here for updates on this story

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) — Los Angeles County deputies need help identifying a baby who was abandoned by an adult woman at a Lomita store.

Investigators first learned about the infant on Tuesday afternoon after store employees called the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Witnesses told deputies that an unidentified woman walked into the business with the baby in her arms. She asked employees to call her a taxi while she used the restroom.

As a store employee arranged for the taxi, the woman placed the infant in a shopping cart and walked over to the restroom. When the taxi arrived, the woman left the store and left the infant behind in the shopping cart.

She left for an unknown location in the taxi.

Deputies arrived at the store at around 5:00 p.m. and placed the abandoned infant into the care of the Department of Children and Family Services.

She is between seven and nine months old.

Deputies urged anyone with information to call Lomita Sheriff’s Station at (310) 539-1661. Those wishing to stay anonymous can call LA Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477. Tips can also be submitted to their website.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.