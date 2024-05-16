Valedictorian swings her way to UIL State Tennis Tournament

By Naidy Escobar

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KRIS) — Aracely Salinas is an overall athlete. She has played basketball, volley ball and ran track before she fell inlove with tennis four years ago.

She said she picked up the tennis rack during the pandemic and hasn’t put it back down ever since.

“I instantly loved it and then I went back every day and I practiced every day —and the rest is history,” Salinas said.

For the first time in history someone is representing West Oso High School in the 2024 UIL State Tennis Tournament. Salinas will be one of eight girls in all of Texas competing in the 4 A division.

“It’s surreal(..) it still doesn’t feel real to me to be honest. I just like I’m still trying to take everything in,” she said.

As KRIS 6 News reported back in October,the conditions of the home court are not in the best conditions. But despise that, Aracely made it her goal to push through and continue the hard work

She said having to travel like outside of the area to go play was hard.

“I was dedicated so I made sure I was able to get there to practice every day because I really I had a goal in mind,” Salinas said. “I just wanted to stick to that and worked hard every day to reach that goal.”

And although this won’t be easy she added that she is grateful for her family, coaches and friends who have supported her throughout her journey.

On Wednesday, the Bear Nation came together to celebrate all of her achievements with a pep rally. Teachers, students and her family came out to make sure she was sent to San Antonio with the love and support she deserves.

Coach Ronald Elizondo with the Al Kruse Tennis Center is one of her coaches that trains her outside of her school. He said he is extremely proud of her hard work and dedication.

“She is one of the hardest working players I’ve ever seen,” Elizondo said.

He added that she has worked so hard and has overcome so much.

“She is very determined and she is valedictorian, so that also says a lot about her,” West Oso Tennis Coach Jaime Barrera said.

During the pep rally Barrera shared Aracely’s hard work and said none could take this away from her.

Aracelys has won districts since she was a freshmen and if making history doesn’t impress you she is this years valedictorian she plans to go to Del Mar College and get into the radiology technology program.

Aracely said she couldn’t have made it this far without the love and support she has gotten.

“All my family, my coaches, especially they told me like this is why I worked hard for they knew I could do it even when I didn’t believe in myself,” she said.”I know they believe in me and I know with them by my side I can do it.”

She will be competing May 16 -17 in San Antonio.

