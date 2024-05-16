Video shows school bus in flames in New Jersey. Bus driver praised for getting students off safely

By Naveen Dhaliwal

SAYREVILLE, New Jersey (WCBS) — Video shows a school bus in flames in a New Jersey neighborhood, and witnesses say the bus driver’s quick action got everyone off the bus safely.

It happened in Sayreville around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Sayreville school officials say the bus was on its regular route carrying students from Arleth Elementary. They also say the bus was new and an investigation is underway into the cause of the fire.

Parent Jorge Vazquez says when his son’s school bus first pulled up in front of their house on Louis Street, he saw smoke coming from the engine.

“The smoke gradually got even worse. It got darker. It got real smoky,” he said.

Vazquez alerted the bus driver, and that bus driver and an aide sprang into action.

“Quickly decided to take all the kids out of the vehicle,” Vazquez said. “Awesome how calm she was. Nice and accurate and simple instructions she gave to the kids, and the kids were able to acknowledge and understand what was happening.”

Half a dozen kids were rushed off the bus moments before the bus caught on fire.

“I quickly told everybody just go to my backyard, it’s a lot safer for everyone,” Vazquez said.

“I saw kids coming out. I saw smoke, and then next thing I knew, it blew up,” Vazquez’s 8-year-old son, Ethan, said. “Someone could have gotten hurt very bad.”

The heat from the flames damaged power lines and a neighbor says her siding melted.

Sayreville school officials say parents were immediately notified of the incident and a replacement bus returned all students to their homes safely.

