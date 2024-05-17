Stabbing suspect released as prosecutors cite self-defense issues

By Frances Lin

WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV) — The suspect who was arrested Sunday in connection with a deadly stabbing in Waianae has been declined by prosecutors due to “self-defense issues.”

Police say before 2 a.m. Sunday, on Farrington Highway near Plantation Road, Honolulu Police Department officials responded to an incident involving a man being stabbed. Two men got into an argument with another man near Pili-la’au Community Park.

According to an eye witness, the three men were in a physical fight when two of the men ran away. The witness then saw a man’s body with a stab wound in the middle of the road. Emergency Medical Services were activated and took the victim to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead at 2:50 a.m.

The victim’s identity remains unknown. He’s described as a “local mix male” in his late 20’s to early 30’s, approximately 5’9″ to 5’11” tall, weighing around 200 to 220 pounds, and last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt, athletic shorts, and black slippers.

