Triple-murder suspect planned other acts of violence, court documents say

By Jason Burger

Click here for updates on this story

CHICKASHA, Oklahoma (KOCO) — Bond was denied for a man who authorities say confessed to killing his family in Chickasha, according to court documents.

Prosecutors say Jacob Mayhugh, 22, was on the run for three days before he was found in Oklahoma City on Tuesday. The newly released court documents describe how Mayhugh, who had no prior criminal record, planned all this out and how he planned other acts of violence.

Mayhugh faces three counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of his parents, James and Patty, and his sister, Shayla.

Prosecutors say the 22-year-old’s conviction is likely, with court documents saying that’s, “due to the defendant’s confession to the crimes, as well as the link between the defendant and the weapon used to kill the victims.”

An AR-15 rifle found at the crime scene was traced back to Mayhugh. A probable cause affidavit states that investigators discovered that Mayhugh bought the AR-15 in late April, just weeks before the deadly shooting.

In the original motion for denial of bond, prosecutors wrote Mayhugh “not only killed one person, but three, and those three people happened to be the ones in his life that loved him the most.”

Court documents also allege that Mayhugh took down his Facebook page and turned off his phone on the night of the murders before driving to Oklahoma City.

Prosecutors emphasized that Mayhugh may have committed other violent crimes if he wasn’t held in jail. Court documents say, “the plan of the defendant, as detailed in his interview, was to commit additional acts of violence.”

The court documents go on to say that the state plans to show evidence of Mayhugh’s plan to kill his family members. The 22-year-old is being held in the Grady County Jail.

While it’s not official yet, the court documents indicate prosecutors will seek the death penalty.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.