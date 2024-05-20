Skip to Content
Fallen Iowa officer’s daughter shares sweet moment at high school graduation

Published 8:08 AM

By Todd Magel

    GOWRIE, Iowa (KCCI) — Jamie Buenting wasn’t able to be there Sunday when his daughter, Kalie, walked across the stage at the commencement ceremony for Southeast Valley High School in Gowrie.

Instead, a group of his brothers in blue lined up at the end of the stage to hug Kalie after she picked up her diploma, a special moment of pride for them and an emotional recognition of her late father.

Jamie Buenting, a Rockwell City police officer, was killed in the line of duty on Sept. 13, 2013, leaving behind a wife and two children.

