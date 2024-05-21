CAUGHT ON CAMERA: MPD investigating hit-and-run crash witnessed by TMJ4

By Mariam Mackar, Katlin Connin

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE (WTMJ) — Milwaukee police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left two people injured.

The entire wreck was caught on camera by a TMJ4 crew following up on a shooting.

Police say, around 7:00 on Sunday night, a driver lost control and ran into a parked mini-van. The impact was strong enough to cause the mini-van to hit an unmarked MPD squad car.

There was a 57-year-old man in the mini-van at the time of the collision who was taken to the hospital for treatment.

In the video, the driver of the first vehicle runs away from the scene almost immediately. Police say he was driving a freshly stolen car.

Bystanders try to help the passenger of that stolen car out of the wreck. Police say he’s a 16-year-old who was taken to the hospital for his injuries and then arrested.

TMJ4’s Mariam Mackar went back to the scene Monday to speak with Grey McEachern, who witnessed it unfold.

“You could see the first kid, the driver, he got out and he ran,” said McEachern. “I’ve never seen something like that before.”

For McEachern, who was standing only feet away from the collision, the close call was an unnecessary risk to everyone on her street.

“That car could’ve killed somebody. It ran onto the grass, there were children on the grass,” she told Mackar.

It’s a worry others in Milwaukee share. A newly released report by the Wisconsin Policy Forum breaks down what community members in the city are most concerned about.

It says, “in particular, the prevalence of firearms, car thefts, and reckless driving were all primary concerns for attendees.”

The data was gathered from 16 community listening sessions that also included Milwaukee police and city officials.

TMJ4 brought the crash video to Milwaukee mayor Cavalier Johnson for his reaction.

“The passenger in that video that you just showed me, he couldn’t even get up, he couldn’t even move,” Johnson said astounded. “He tried to get out of the car and he collapsed. You don’t want that to be your kid or a kid you care about. Let’s have these conversations and let’s put a stop to this.”

The mayor says he’s continuing to work with MPD and community groups to better focus on prevention and enforcement to keep city streets safe for everyone.

Police are still looking for the driver of that stolen vehicle. Anyone with any information can call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-227-TIPS or P3 Tips.

Charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.