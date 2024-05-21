Chicago area woman and co-worker to be kept in jail on charges of plotting to kill her boyfriend

By Marissa Perlman

CHICAGO (WBBM) — A Cook County judge on Tuesday ordered two suspects charged in a murder-for-hire plot in the death of a Bridgeview man to be held in custody until trial.

Police and prosecutors say Agnieszka Rydzewski convinced her co-worker and secret lover, Anthony Calderon, to shoot and kill her boyfriend, Arturo Cantu Jr.

Rydzewski, 33, is charged with solicitation to commit murder. Calderon is charged with first-degree murder.

At a detention hearing on Tuesday, a judge ordered both to be detained at Cook County Jail until trial.

Over the weekend, at their first court appearance, prosecutors read out several text messages between the co-defendants, which they say is proof of their murder-for-hire plan.

Cantu was remotely starting his car and walking toward it when police say Calderon confronted him and shot him twice. Cantu was found dead on the sidewalk.

Bridgeview police and the Major Crime Task Force found a video from a nearby business that helped identify Calderon as the shooter. Investigators said they also found evidence that Rydzewski and Calderon were in a romantic relationship. They worked at a local McDonald’s together.

Cantu’s family said they are still heartbroken and want justice for their son.

His mother spoke out after Rydzewski and Calderon made their first court appearance over the weekend.

“My philosophy is, if you’re not getting along as a couple, leave. That’s all you have to do,” she said.

Rydzewski and Calderon were due back in court on June 12.

