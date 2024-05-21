Climber dies after medical emergency on Mount Shasta

By Isabela Lund

SISKIYOU COUNTY, California (KDRV) — A 49-year-old climber died on Friday after he collapsed while climbing Mount Shasta.

According to a Facebook post from the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, the man — David Lopez from Campbell, CA — fell while walking towards Lake Helen. This was about 9,500 feet up Avalanche Gulch.

“When Mr. Lopez collapsed, his climbing partner immediately began CPR,” the post said.

The U.S. Forest Service Climbing Rangers and California Highway Patrol’s Air Operations set out to rescue Lopez, the post said. However, the darkness made it impossible for Air Operations to save him.

“While USFS Climbing Rangers made their way towards Mr. Lopez, the SCSO’s Search and Rescue (SAR) Team also responded to help the Rangers transport Mr. Lopez down the mountain,” the post said.

Unfortunately, Lopez did not respond to the CPR and the Climbing Rangers and SAR team took him down to Bunny Flats, the post said.

“A Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Deputy met the rescuers at the trailhead, where he pronounced Mr. Lopez deceased at 10:49 p.m. and notified next-of-kin,” the post said. “At this time, the cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy.”

