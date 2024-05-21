Drake Leads with Seven Nominations for “BET Awards” 2024
By Francis Page, Jr.
May 21, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — This week, BET unveiled the highly anticipated nominees for the “BET Awards” 2024. Leading the list is Drake, who has earned an impressive seven nominations. Following closely is Nicki Minaj with six nominations. J. Cole, Sexyy Red, SZA, and Victoria Monét each received five nominations, while 21 Savage, Beyoncé, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Tyla, and Usher each secured four nominations.
A Celebration of Black Excellence
The “BET Awards” 2024 is scheduled to air live on BET on Sunday, June 30, 2024, at 8 PM ET/PT. This year’s nominees reflect a rich tapestry of creative expression and Black excellence across various fields, including music, television, film, and sports. The nominees were selected by the BET Voting Academy, which consists of a prestigious group of professionals from the entertainment industry, including music, media, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations, and the creative arts.
Drake’s Top Nominations
Drake leads with seven nominations, which include:
Album of the Year for For All The Dogs (Scary Hours Edition) Best Male R&B/Pop Artist Best Male Hip Hop Artist Best Collaboration for “Rich Baby Daddy” with Sexyy Red and SZA Viewer’s Choice for “Rich Baby Daddy” with Sexyy Red and SZA Video of the Year for “First Person Shooter” with J. Cole Video of the Year for “Rich Baby Daddy” with Sexyy Red and SZA
Nicki Minaj’s Strong Presence
Nicki Minaj garnered six nominations, which include:
Album of the Year for Pink Friday 2 Best Female Hip Hop Artist Video of the Year for “Barbie World” with Ice Spice and Aqua BET Her for “Blessings” with Tasha Cobbs Leonard Best Collaboration for “Everybody” with Lil Uzi Vert Best Collaboration for “Barbie World” with Ice Spice and Aqua
Other Notable Nominees
J. Cole, Sexyy Red, SZA, and Victoria Monét each received five nominations, highlighting their impactful contributions to the industry. Additionally, 21 Savage, Beyoncé, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Tyla, and Usher each received four nominations, underscoring their significant influence and popularity.
Voting for Viewer’s Choice
Voting for the “BET Awards” 2024 Viewer’s Choice Award will commence on June 6, 2024, and will conclude on June 30, 2024, at 6:30 PM PT/9:30 PM ET. Fans are encouraged to cast their votes and support their favorite artists.
Culture’s Biggest Night Expands to Culture’s Biggest Week
The “BET Awards” continues to be the #1 cable award show among all adults 18-49 for the past three years and the leading cable award show among Black adults 18-49 for 22 consecutive years. This year, the celebration extends into a week-long event, “Culture’s Biggest Week,” featuring the BET Experience 2024.
BET Experience 2024
The BET Experience 2024 will feature two live concert lineups with performances by Cardi B, Davido, Gunna, Sexyy Red, The Roots, Common, Queen Latifah, Jungle Brothers, and more. The BETX 2024 FanFest, a free two-day event, will be held at the Los Angeles Convention Center on June 28 and 29. Attendees can enjoy live performances, comedy shows, the 106 & Park Stage, Black-owned culinary and vending areas, a roller-skating rink curated by DJ Mustard, and much more.
About BET Media Group
The BET Media Group, a unit of Paramount (NASDAQ: PARAA; PARA), is the world’s largest media company dedicated to entertaining, engaging, and empowering the Black community. With a portfolio of brands including BET, BET+, BET Gospel, BET HER, BET International, BET Jams, BET Soul, BET Studios, and VH1, the BET Media Group connects Black audiences through a thriving media ecosystem across cable TV, streaming, digital, studios, live events, and international platforms. For more information about BET, visit BET.com and follow @BET on social media. For the latest BET news announcements, follow @BET_PR.
About “BET Awards”
The “BET Awards” is one of the most-watched award shows on cable television, celebrating the triumphs and successes of artists, entertainers, and athletes across various categories. It remains the #1 program in cable TV history among African-Americans and the #1 telecast for BET every year.
About Jesse Collins Entertainment
Founded in 2012, Jesse Collins Entertainment (JCE) is a full-service, Emmy-winning production company known for producing many of television’s most memorable moments in music entertainment. JCE’s award-winning and critically acclaimed television includes scripted series, unscripted series, competition/game shows, talk shows, and children’s series. JCE also produces major award shows and specials, including The Emmy Awards, The American Music Awards, BET Awards, Soul Train Awards, BET Hip Hop Awards, and more. Emmy winner Jesse Collins, Founder and CEO, is the executive producer of all JCE programming and also produced the 2021 Oscars and 2022 Golden Globes.
The complete list of nominees for “BET Awards” 2024 are:
Album of the Year
11:11 CHRIS BROWN
A GIFT & A CURSE GUNNA
AMERICAN DREAM 21 SAVAGE
COMING HOME USHER
FOR ALL THE DOGS (SCARY HOURS EDITION) DRAKE
JAGUAR II VICTORIA MONÉT
MICHAEL KILLER MIKE
PINK FRIDAY 2 NICKI MINAJ
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
BEYONCÉ
COCO JONES
DOJA CAT
H.E.R.
MUNI LONG
SZA
TYLA
VICTORIA MONÉT
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
BRENT FAIYAZ
BRYSON TILLER
BURNA BOY
CHRIS BROWN
DRAKE
FRIDAYY
OCTOBER LONDON
USHER
Best Group
¥$, YE, TY DOLLA $IGN
2 CHAINZ & LIL WAYNE
41
BLXST & BINO RIDEAUX
CITY GIRLS
FLO
MAVERICK CITY MUSIC
WANMOR
Best Collaboration
ALL MY LIFE LIL DURK FEAT. J. COLE
AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM (REMIX) BEYONCÉ FEAT. KENDRICK LAMAR
BARBIE WORLD NICKI MINAJ & ICE SPICE (WITH AQUA)
BONGOS CARDI B FEAT. MEGAN THEE STALLION
CARNIVAL ¥$, YE, TY DOLLA $IGN FEAT. RICH THE KID, PLAYBOI CARTI
DON’T PLAY WITH IT (REMIX) LOLA BROOKE FEAT. LATTO & YUNG MIAMI
EVERYBODY NICKI MINAJ FEAT. LIL UZI VERT
GOOD GOOD USHER, SUMMER WALKER & 21 SAVAGE
RICH BABY DADDY DRAKE FEAT. SEXYY RED & SZA
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
CARDI B
DOJA CAT
GLORILLA
ICE SPICE
LATTO
MEGAN THEE STALLION
NICKI MINAJ
SEXYY RED
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
21 SAVAGE
BURNA BOY
DRAKE
FUTURE
GUNNA
J. COLE
KENDRICK LAMAR
LIL WAYNE
Video of the Year
AGORA HILLS DOJA CAT
ALL MY LIFE LIL DURK FEAT. J. COLE
BARBIE WORLD NICKI MINAJ & ICE SPICE (WITH AQUA)
BONGOS CARDI B FEAT. MEGAN THEE STALLION
FIRST PERSON SHOOTER DRAKE FEAT. J. COLE
GOOD GOOD USHER, SUMMER WALKER & 21 SAVAGE
ON MY MAMA VICTORIA MONÉT
RICH BABY DADDY DRAKE FEAT. SEXYY RED & SZA
Video Director of the Year
BENNY BOOM
CHILD.
COLE BENNETT
DAVE MEYERS
JANELLE MONÁE & ALAN FERGUSON
OFFSET
TEMS
TYLER, THE CREATOR
Best New Artist
41
4BATZ
AYRA STARR
BOSSMAN DLOW
FRIDAYY
OCTOBER LONDON
SEXYY RED
TYLA
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
AWARD ALL OF THE GLORY SHIRLEY CAESAR
ALL THINGS KIRK FRANKLIN
ANGEL HALLE BAILEY
COME JESUS COME CECE WINANS
DO YOU BELIEVE IN LOVE? ERICA CAMPBELL
GOD PROBLEMS MAVERICK CITY MUSIC, NAOMI RAINE & CHANDLER MOORE
ME & U TEMS
TRY LOVE KIRK FRANKLIN
Viewer’s Choice Award
AGORA HILLS DOJA CAT
ALL MY LIFE LIL DURK FEAT. J. COLE
GUNNA FUKUMEAN
LOVIN ON ME JACK HARLOW
MADE FOR ME MUNI LONG
ON MY MAMA VICTORIA MONÉT
RICH BABY DADDY DRAKE FEAT. SEXYY RED & SZA
SENSATIONAL CHRIS BROWN FEAT. DAVIDO & LOJAY
TEXAS HOLD ‘EM BEYONCÉ
WATER TYLA
Best International Act
ASAKE (Africa)
AYA NAKAMURA (France)
AYRA STARR (Africa)
BK’ (Brazil)
CLEO SOL (UK)
FOCALISTIC (Africa)
KAROL CONKÁ (Brazil)
RAYE (UK)
TIAKOLA (France)
TYLA (Africa)
Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act
BELLAH (UK)
CRISTALE (UK)
DUQUESA (Brazil)
HOLLY G (France)
JUNGELI (France)
MAKHADZI (Africa)
ORUAM (Brazil)
SEYI VIBEZ (Africa)
TYLER ICU (Africa)
BET Her
16 CARRIAGES BEYONCÉ
BLESSINGS NICKI MINAJ FEAT. TASHA COBBS LEONARD
COMMAS AYRA STARR
FLY GIRL FLO FEAT. MISSY ELLIOTT
HISS MEGAN THEE STALLION
ON MY MAMA VICTORIA MONÉT
SATURN SZA
YEAH GLO! GLORILLA
Best Movie
AMERICAN FICTION
BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE
RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ
SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE
THE BOOK OF CLARENCE
THE COLOR PURPLE
THE EQUALIZER 3
THE LITTLE MERMAID
Best Actor
ANTHONY MACKIE
COLMAN DOMINGO
DAMSON IDRIS
DENZEL WASHINGTON
DONALD GLOVER
IDRIS ELBA
JEFFREY WRIGHT
LAKEITH STANFIELD
Best Actress
ANGELA BASSETT
AYO EDEBIRI
COCO JONES
DANIELLE BROOKS
FANTASIA
HALLE BAILEY
ISSA RAE
REGINA KING
YoungStars Award
AKIRA AKBAR
BLUE IVY CARTER
DEMI SINGLETON
HEIRESS DIANA HARRIS
JABRIA MCCULLUM
JALYN HALL
LEAH JEFFRIES
VAN VAN
Sportswoman of the Year Award
A’JA WILSON
ANGEL REESE
COCO GAUFF
FLAU’JAE JOHNSON
JUJU WATKINS
NAOMI OSAKA
SHA’CARRI RICHARDSON
SIMONE BILES
Sportsman of the Year Award
ANTHONY EDWARDS
GERVONTA DAVIS
JALEN BRUNSON
JALEN HURTS
KYRIE IRVING
LEBRON JAMES
PATRICK MAHOMES
STEPHEN CURRY
