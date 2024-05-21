Drake Leads with Seven Nominations for “BET Awards” 2024

By Francis Page, Jr.

May 21, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — This week, BET unveiled the highly anticipated nominees for the “BET Awards” 2024. Leading the list is Drake, who has earned an impressive seven nominations. Following closely is Nicki Minaj with six nominations. J. Cole, Sexyy Red, SZA, and Victoria Monét each received five nominations, while 21 Savage, Beyoncé, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Tyla, and Usher each secured four nominations.

A Celebration of Black Excellence

The “BET Awards” 2024 is scheduled to air live on BET on Sunday, June 30, 2024, at 8 PM ET/PT. This year’s nominees reflect a rich tapestry of creative expression and Black excellence across various fields, including music, television, film, and sports. The nominees were selected by the BET Voting Academy, which consists of a prestigious group of professionals from the entertainment industry, including music, media, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations, and the creative arts.

Drake’s Top Nominations

Drake leads with seven nominations, which include:

Album of the Year for For All The Dogs (Scary Hours Edition) Best Male R&B/Pop Artist Best Male Hip Hop Artist Best Collaboration for “Rich Baby Daddy” with Sexyy Red and SZA Viewer’s Choice for “Rich Baby Daddy” with Sexyy Red and SZA Video of the Year for “First Person Shooter” with J. Cole Video of the Year for “Rich Baby Daddy” with Sexyy Red and SZA

Nicki Minaj’s Strong Presence

Nicki Minaj garnered six nominations, which include:

Album of the Year for Pink Friday 2 Best Female Hip Hop Artist Video of the Year for “Barbie World” with Ice Spice and Aqua BET Her for “Blessings” with Tasha Cobbs Leonard Best Collaboration for “Everybody” with Lil Uzi Vert Best Collaboration for “Barbie World” with Ice Spice and Aqua

Other Notable Nominees

J. Cole, Sexyy Red, SZA, and Victoria Monét each received five nominations, highlighting their impactful contributions to the industry. Additionally, 21 Savage, Beyoncé, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Tyla, and Usher each received four nominations, underscoring their significant influence and popularity.

Voting for Viewer’s Choice

Voting for the “BET Awards” 2024 Viewer’s Choice Award will commence on June 6, 2024, and will conclude on June 30, 2024, at 6:30 PM PT/9:30 PM ET. Fans are encouraged to cast their votes and support their favorite artists.

Culture’s Biggest Night Expands to Culture’s Biggest Week

The “BET Awards” continues to be the #1 cable award show among all adults 18-49 for the past three years and the leading cable award show among Black adults 18-49 for 22 consecutive years. This year, the celebration extends into a week-long event, “Culture’s Biggest Week,” featuring the BET Experience 2024.

BET Experience 2024

The BET Experience 2024 will feature two live concert lineups with performances by Cardi B, Davido, Gunna, Sexyy Red, The Roots, Common, Queen Latifah, Jungle Brothers, and more. The BETX 2024 FanFest, a free two-day event, will be held at the Los Angeles Convention Center on June 28 and 29. Attendees can enjoy live performances, comedy shows, the 106 & Park Stage, Black-owned culinary and vending areas, a roller-skating rink curated by DJ Mustard, and much more.

About BET Media Group

The BET Media Group, a unit of Paramount (NASDAQ: PARAA; PARA), is the world’s largest media company dedicated to entertaining, engaging, and empowering the Black community. With a portfolio of brands including BET, BET+, BET Gospel, BET HER, BET International, BET Jams, BET Soul, BET Studios, and VH1, the BET Media Group connects Black audiences through a thriving media ecosystem across cable TV, streaming, digital, studios, live events, and international platforms. For more information about BET, visit BET.com and follow @BET on social media. For the latest BET news announcements, follow @BET_PR.

About “BET Awards”

The “BET Awards” is one of the most-watched award shows on cable television, celebrating the triumphs and successes of artists, entertainers, and athletes across various categories. It remains the #1 program in cable TV history among African-Americans and the #1 telecast for BET every year.

About Jesse Collins Entertainment

Founded in 2012, Jesse Collins Entertainment (JCE) is a full-service, Emmy-winning production company known for producing many of television’s most memorable moments in music entertainment. JCE’s award-winning and critically acclaimed television includes scripted series, unscripted series, competition/game shows, talk shows, and children’s series. JCE also produces major award shows and specials, including The Emmy Awards, The American Music Awards, BET Awards, Soul Train Awards, BET Hip Hop Awards, and more. Emmy winner Jesse Collins, Founder and CEO, is the executive producer of all JCE programming and also produced the 2021 Oscars and 2022 Golden Globes.

The complete list of nominees for “BET Awards” 2024 are:

Album of the Year

11:11 CHRIS BROWN

A GIFT & A CURSE GUNNA

AMERICAN DREAM 21 SAVAGE

COMING HOME USHER

FOR ALL THE DOGS (SCARY HOURS EDITION) DRAKE

JAGUAR II VICTORIA MONÉT

MICHAEL KILLER MIKE

PINK FRIDAY 2 NICKI MINAJ

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

BEYONCÉ

COCO JONES

DOJA CAT

H.E.R.

MUNI LONG

SZA

TYLA

VICTORIA MONÉT

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

BRENT FAIYAZ

BRYSON TILLER

BURNA BOY

CHRIS BROWN

DRAKE

FRIDAYY

OCTOBER LONDON

USHER

Best Group

¥$, YE, TY DOLLA $IGN

2 CHAINZ & LIL WAYNE

41

BLXST & BINO RIDEAUX

CITY GIRLS

FLO

MAVERICK CITY MUSIC

WANMOR

Best Collaboration

ALL MY LIFE LIL DURK FEAT. J. COLE

AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM (REMIX) BEYONCÉ FEAT. KENDRICK LAMAR

BARBIE WORLD NICKI MINAJ & ICE SPICE (WITH AQUA)

BONGOS CARDI B FEAT. MEGAN THEE STALLION

CARNIVAL ¥$, YE, TY DOLLA $IGN FEAT. RICH THE KID, PLAYBOI CARTI

DON’T PLAY WITH IT (REMIX) LOLA BROOKE FEAT. LATTO & YUNG MIAMI

EVERYBODY NICKI MINAJ FEAT. LIL UZI VERT

GOOD GOOD USHER, SUMMER WALKER & 21 SAVAGE

RICH BABY DADDY DRAKE FEAT. SEXYY RED & SZA

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

CARDI B

DOJA CAT

GLORILLA

ICE SPICE

LATTO

MEGAN THEE STALLION

NICKI MINAJ

SEXYY RED

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

21 SAVAGE

BURNA BOY

DRAKE

FUTURE

GUNNA

J. COLE

KENDRICK LAMAR

LIL WAYNE

Video of the Year

AGORA HILLS DOJA CAT

ALL MY LIFE LIL DURK FEAT. J. COLE

BARBIE WORLD NICKI MINAJ & ICE SPICE (WITH AQUA)

BONGOS CARDI B FEAT. MEGAN THEE STALLION

FIRST PERSON SHOOTER DRAKE FEAT. J. COLE

GOOD GOOD USHER, SUMMER WALKER & 21 SAVAGE

ON MY MAMA VICTORIA MONÉT

RICH BABY DADDY DRAKE FEAT. SEXYY RED & SZA

Video Director of the Year

BENNY BOOM

CHILD.

COLE BENNETT

DAVE MEYERS

JANELLE MONÁE & ALAN FERGUSON

OFFSET

TEMS

TYLER, THE CREATOR

Best New Artist

41

4BATZ

AYRA STARR

BOSSMAN DLOW

FRIDAYY

OCTOBER LONDON

SEXYY RED

TYLA

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

AWARD ALL OF THE GLORY SHIRLEY CAESAR

ALL THINGS KIRK FRANKLIN

ANGEL HALLE BAILEY

COME JESUS COME CECE WINANS

DO YOU BELIEVE IN LOVE? ERICA CAMPBELL

GOD PROBLEMS MAVERICK CITY MUSIC, NAOMI RAINE & CHANDLER MOORE

ME & U TEMS

TRY LOVE KIRK FRANKLIN

Viewer’s Choice Award

AGORA HILLS DOJA CAT

ALL MY LIFE LIL DURK FEAT. J. COLE

GUNNA FUKUMEAN

LOVIN ON ME JACK HARLOW

MADE FOR ME MUNI LONG

ON MY MAMA VICTORIA MONÉT

RICH BABY DADDY DRAKE FEAT. SEXYY RED & SZA

SENSATIONAL CHRIS BROWN FEAT. DAVIDO & LOJAY

TEXAS HOLD ‘EM BEYONCÉ

WATER TYLA

Best International Act

ASAKE (Africa)

AYA NAKAMURA (France)

AYRA STARR (Africa)

BK’ (Brazil)

CLEO SOL (UK)

FOCALISTIC (Africa)

KAROL CONKÁ (Brazil)

RAYE (UK)

TIAKOLA (France)

TYLA (Africa)

Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act

BELLAH (UK)

CRISTALE (UK)

DUQUESA (Brazil)

HOLLY G (France)

JUNGELI (France)

MAKHADZI (Africa)

ORUAM (Brazil)

SEYI VIBEZ (Africa)

TYLER ICU (Africa)

BET Her

16 CARRIAGES BEYONCÉ

BLESSINGS NICKI MINAJ FEAT. TASHA COBBS LEONARD

COMMAS AYRA STARR

FLY GIRL FLO FEAT. MISSY ELLIOTT

HISS MEGAN THEE STALLION

ON MY MAMA VICTORIA MONÉT

SATURN SZA

YEAH GLO! GLORILLA

Best Movie

AMERICAN FICTION

BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE

RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ

SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE

THE BOOK OF CLARENCE

THE COLOR PURPLE

THE EQUALIZER 3

THE LITTLE MERMAID

Best Actor

ANTHONY MACKIE

COLMAN DOMINGO

DAMSON IDRIS

DENZEL WASHINGTON

DONALD GLOVER

IDRIS ELBA

JEFFREY WRIGHT

LAKEITH STANFIELD

Best Actress

ANGELA BASSETT

AYO EDEBIRI

COCO JONES

DANIELLE BROOKS

FANTASIA

HALLE BAILEY

ISSA RAE

REGINA KING

YoungStars Award

AKIRA AKBAR

BLUE IVY CARTER

DEMI SINGLETON

HEIRESS DIANA HARRIS

JABRIA MCCULLUM

JALYN HALL

LEAH JEFFRIES

VAN VAN

Sportswoman of the Year Award

A’JA WILSON

ANGEL REESE

COCO GAUFF

FLAU’JAE JOHNSON

JUJU WATKINS

NAOMI OSAKA

SHA’CARRI RICHARDSON

SIMONE BILES

Sportsman of the Year Award

ANTHONY EDWARDS

GERVONTA DAVIS

JALEN BRUNSON

JALEN HURTS

KYRIE IRVING

LEBRON JAMES

PATRICK MAHOMES

STEPHEN CURRY

