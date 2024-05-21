Family’s home hit by car, again

By Tristyn Stoop

TUPELO, Mississippi (WTVA) — A Tupelo family has had their house hit by a car, again.

Sunday morning, Tupelo Fire and Police were called to 2300 Marion Street for a vehicle versus house.

Serena Winn’s parents’ house was hit by a car, leaving a hole in the brick wall near one of their windows.

Winn says this isn’t the first time. She said last year a car hit the front of the house.

Winn says everyone in the house was fine.

“I know they are very upset because they are probably going to have to move again while they repair their home,” Winn said. “Last year they had to move out for about three months.”

The Tupelo Police Department says the driver was arrested for DUI, along with other misdemeanor charges.

The passenger of the car was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Winn said that signs have been installed, but it has not helped.

She said that getting speed bumps or rail may help protect the house and family.

“People say all the time how kids don’t play outside anymore. This is one of the reasons,” Winn said. “That is why I tell my children when they down here playing to stay in the back yard.”

Winn asked that drivers slow down, pay attention to road signs, and remember that kids like hers may be playing in the yards of neighborhoods.

In April, another Tupelo family who lives on Orleans Place shared their frustration about a similar situation.

