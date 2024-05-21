FEMA Assistance Available at Spring Branch Family Development Center

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

May 21, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — In the wake of recent severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, and flooding that have impacted various counties in Texas, the Spring Branch Family Development Center in Houston is offering crucial support for disaster survivors. Starting May 21, Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) crews from FEMA will be stationed at the center to help residents navigate the application process for federal assistance, answer questions, and provide information on available resources.

FEMA Assistance Details

Texans residing in Harris, Liberty, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity, and Walker counties are encouraged to visit the center for assistance. The Spring Branch Family Development Center, located at 8575 Pitner Road, Houston, TX 77080, will host FEMA DSA crews daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with no appointment necessary.

Alternative Application Methods

For those unable to visit the center in person, FEMA offers convenient alternatives to apply for disaster assistance. The quickest method is through the online portal at [DisasterAssistance.gov](https://www.disasterassistance.gov). Additionally, survivors can apply by calling FEMA’s helpline at 800-621-3362, which is operational daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time. Assistance is available in multiple languages, and relay services such as video relay (VRS) and captioned telephone are supported.

Required Information for Application

When applying for FEMA assistance, residents should be prepared to provide the following details:

– Social Security number

– Address of the damaged property

– Description of the damage

– Information about insurance coverage

– A current contact telephone number

– An address where you can receive mail

– Bank account and routing numbers for direct deposit of funds

Stay Informed

For the latest updates and information on disaster assistance, visit [fema.gov/disaster/4781](https://www.fema.gov/disaster/4781). You can also stay connected with FEMA Region 6 through their social media channels on [Twitter](twitter.com/FEMARegion6) and [Facebook](facebook.com/FEMARegion6).

Conclusion

The presence of FEMA DSA crews at the Spring Branch Family Development Center underscores the commitment to supporting Texans in their recovery journey. Whether in person or via online and phone applications, FEMA aims to ensure that all affected residents have access to the necessary resources to rebuild and recover from the recent natural disasters.

