Man accused of raping homeless woman sentenced to more than six years in prison

By Chelsea Deffenbacher, Ryan Bonham

EUGENE, Oregon (KEZI) — A 52-year-old man confronted by witnesses as he raped a homeless woman in downtown Eugene earlier this year has been found guilty of first-degree sexual abuse and was sentenced today to more than six years in prison, according to court records.

Jeffrey Schwartz was arrested in January 2024 by Eugene police after witnesses interrupted in broad daylight the alleged rape on West 10th Avenue and Olive Street and confronted Schwartz as he fled from the scene. Police found that the woman was unable to fully communicate because of her mental capacity. Schwartz was found in a tent on Mill Street soon after and was arrested on charges of rape, sexual abuse, and prohibited camping. Schwartz remains in custody at the Lane County Jail as of May 17, 2024.

A jury trial began on March 26 and a guilty verdict was reached on March 29, with Schwartz sentenced on May 17 to 75 months in prison and 10 years of probation, minus time served, according to court documents.

