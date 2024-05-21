P.M. Jacoy’s worker claims self-defense in shooting during Torchlight Parade

By Sydney Berger, Rob King

SPOKANE, Washington (KXLY) — The man who shot a woman at a downtown Spokane convenience store during Saturday’s Torchlight Parade said he feared for his father’s life.

According to the affidavit of facts, Charles Michael and Ashley Tsoodle went into the store, P.M. Jacoy’s around 10 p.m. to purchase ice cream.

The store owner, Eui Hwang, reported Michael and Tsoodle were taking a long time and leaving the freezer door open. Hwang asked Michael and Tsoodle to leave. Michael told police Hwang grabbed Tsoodle’s hair and tried to escort her out of the building.

Michael told police that the three of them began to fight. The affidavit said Tsoodle and Michael struck Hwang multiple times, including with an ice scraper.

Two other workers, including Hwang’s son Ryan Hwang, joined in the altercation.

The affidavit says Michael was armed with a 12″ knife and Ryan Hwang believed his father was in danger.

According to the affidavit, Ryan Hwang had a firearm in his possession he could legally carry. Hwang told police he told Michael to drop the knife and the gun accidently discharged. Tsoodle was struck by the bullet.

Michael and Tsoodle left the store after the shooting.

Ryan Hwang showed law enforcement the store’s security footage and SPD determined there was probable cause to arrest Michael for attempted assault.

Michael appeared in court Monday on a charge of first-degree attempted assault. He is being held at a $75,000 bond and his arraignment is scheduled for May 29.

