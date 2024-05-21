Phillies’ Bryce Harper helps New Jersey high school senior with “promposal”

By Tom Dougherty

HADDONFIELD, New Jersey (KYW) — The ask may be more special than the dance for two New Jersey high school students.

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper recently helped Haddonfield Memorial High School senior Jake Portella with his “promposal.”

In a viral video, Harper and Portella knock on the senior’s now-prom date’s door. The student answers, visibly surprised by Harper. “I’m going to cry,” she said. Harper then proceeds to ask her to prom for Portella.

“Jake wants to ask you to prom, so I thought I’d help him out,” Harper said in the video. “So will you go to prom with him?”

She said yes and then hugged Harper.

“You’re the GOAT,” she told Harper. Then, she hugged her prom date.

The video ends with Harper shaking the father of the girl’s hand.

Haddonfield Memorial High School’s senior promenade and prom is scheduled for Friday, June 14.

