Drag show sparks social firestorm, conversation, boycotts

By Peyton Furtado

PICKENS, South Carolina (WYFF) — Drag shows at a newly opened event venue in Pickens, S.C., are sparking controversy and conversation, and the social media firestorm, is becoming a business boycott.

The 5,000 square foot Historic Hampton House 1908 has hosted everything from church banquets, to weddings, to a Chamber of Commerce meeting. But the event that’s capturing the most attention is a drag luau they’re hosting in June for pride month.

“We have a beautiful space,” said Beth Velner, one of the co-owners. “Let’s celebrate all love. And let’s let anybody who wants to have a gathering, who wants to enjoy a safe space party to do, be able to do so.”

“This sort of business conduct was never mentioned when applying for their business license,” said Justin Kelley, a Pickens resident who says the owners should have been more transparent during the licensing process.

The 21-and-older ticketed drag show at the privately owned business and another show hosted in April are now the source of controversy and conversation for many in Pickens.

“I actually love them, which is where my concern draws from,” Kelley said of the owners and LGBTQ community.

Many worry that such events will negatively impact Pickens and its youth. Some are protesting the space altogether.

“Pray for our leaders and for our community,” Kelley said. “But we also can exercise our freedoms by boycotting that business and all others involved, standing up for what we believe in.”

Others say there are a lot of misconceptions about what a drag show is.

“If you come to a drag show, expect lots of money,” said drag queen Sincere L’etoile. “Expect to see drag queens flipping, dancing, having a good time. That’s what it’s all about.”

“I’m a dancer, you’re going to get a high kick, you’re going to get split,” said Xinaja, a drag queen. “So it hurts so much when you know there are behind the phone saying, these people are disgusting. So, you know, it’s just a lot of lies that are thrown at us left to right.”

At the end of the day, Mayor Isaiah Scipio says people have the right to free speech and expression, and this is a private business.

“Well, as far as the legalities of it, if anything’s illegal. Then we can address it,” he said. “But other than that, a person’s choice is free will.”

Scipio said it’s easy to love those we agree with. While all sides involved say they’re taking action out of love: love for their city, love for one another, a labor of love.

“The backlash is personal to both of us,” said Velner. “And it’s also hard because it’s become hurtful about a space that we both have put so much blood, sweat, tears, time and hearts into.”

Behind each post, each business, and each made-up face, there’s a human being.

“And I want everybody to know that Pickens is a loving little town,” Scipio said. “They are very passionate for what they believe in. Honor that. But we also will have to work through our differences. That’s real love.”

