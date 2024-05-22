Family files civil suit seeking $100M from Kenosha Unified School District

By Michele Fiore

KENOSHA, Wisconsin (WDJT) — The family of a Kenosha teen is suing the school district for $100 million. Prosecutors say the girl was contacted repeatedly by her former 7th grade teacher on Snapchat with sexually-charged pictures and messages that would disappear because of the nature of Snapchat. What Kenosha police were able to salvage off the 14-year-old girl’s phone was enough for Christian Enwright to be fired from the district, and for prosecutors to file criminal charges against him. Now, he’s also named in a 38-page civil lawsuit.

The lawsuit against Christian Enwright and XYZ Insurance Company, born out of Snapchat pictures like these. It lists 52 things as cause for action, including allegations of “manipulation,” “emotional abuse” and communication “for sexual gratification” and an attempt “to groom (the teen) for sex.”

“Not only is a teacher doing completely inappropriate things for any adult – immoral, inappropriate, criminal things – but also the school not being upfront about it is very concerning. I mean not only for KTEC but for KUSD,” said Laura Kauzlarich, KUSD parent.

KUSD fired Enwright after a three-month investigation, but the lawsuit claims multiple staff members were aware of his relationship with the victim, and the district and the board of education were negligent in the reporting, investigation, and discipline of Enwright.

“What is in this lawsuit and this criminal complaint cannot happen again,” said Kristy Murphy, KTEC West parent.

“They all need to be held accountable. You are all mandated reporters,” said KTEC West parent Josie Benson.

Before the firing, the district said they could not comment on personnel matters, and they have to follow a deliberative process. The lawsuit calls Enwright’s conduct “extreme” and “outrageous.”

“How many would he have tried this with next year if nothing would’ve came out of this? And I think it’s important that people know we need to stand up, and we have a voice for a reason, and we need to use it,” said Murphy.

As the civil suit begins, Enwright’s also fighting a criminal case where he’s pleaded not guilty to 22 misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct. He posted a $5,000 cash bond last week.

KUSD had no comment on the civil suit when we contacted them Tuesday. The family’s attorney tells us while the suit names damages at $100 million, that’s against KUSD. Damages against Enwright and his insurance company have not yet been determined.

