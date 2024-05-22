Family searches for answers after Oklahoma man was murdered in Texas while hauling horses

By Abigail Ogle

OKLAHOMA (KOCO) — An Oklahoma man was murdered in Texas while on his way home from hauling horses.

Earlier this month, Austin Winn, 26, was returning from a trip he made multiple times a week.

“It wasn’t something new. He’s always on that same road,” Ashlyn Jones, Winn’s sister, said.

His family was notified of his death on the morning of Mother’s Day.

“He texted my mom about 9:35 saying, ‘Happy Mother’s Day. I love you. I’ll be home to eat dinner with you this evening,” Jones said. “Then, between 10:30 and 11 o’clock, the Pott County Sheriff’s Office showed up at my parents’ house to tell them Austin had been killed.”

Winn, from Tecumseh, had been shot and killed right next to his truck in Midland, Texas.

“Just heartbroken. My mom was just hysterical,” Jones said. “He had a contagious smile. Loved everyone. Would help anyone that needed help.”

His family, along with police and Texas Rangers, are trying to figure out what happened.

“No one should ever have to go through this. That it was so careless, and Austin would not hurt anyone, and I feel like he had no idea it was coming,” Jones said.

His sister said she wondered if this was a drive-by shooting or a planned attack, and she was desperate for answers – and justice. If anyone has information about the murder, they are asked to contact police.

