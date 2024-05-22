Landmark bronze horse statue stolen from Yolo County stable

By Lindsay Weber

WOODLAND, California (KCRA) — The search is on for a large, heavy, valuable bronze statue that was stolen from a Yolo County horse boarding stable over the weekend.

The horse statue served as a landmark for Willow Creek Horse Park, which sits along Highway 113 between Woodland and Davis.

The stable said the statue was around 10 to 12 feet tall and weighed around 2,500 pounds.

“They came in with a purpose. They had all the right equipment,” said Linda Saldana of the Willow Creek Horse Park. “They cut it at the base. Probably had a winch of some sort, or a flatbed truck or a trailer. And they were able to take it away.”

The owners believe the thieves will likely try to sell it for scrap at a metal recycling facility.

