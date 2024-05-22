Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Pets parade their talents at the Roland Park Place Retirement Community

By
Published 7:37 AM

By Travis Case

Click here for updates on this story

    BALTIMORE (WMAR) — Who says humans can only participate in beauty pageants?

Roland Park pets are showing off in their own furry way in a pet parade. Today, the fur babies strutted their stuff down the catwalk at the Roland Park Place Retirement Community.

They competed for prizes in various categories, such as best costume, best voice, best wag, and best trick. To paw it all off, there was a “Flealess Market,” which offered pet gear and toys for sale. All proceeds went directly to help support the SPCA.

The parade comes as a result of RPP being the first and only accredited continuing care retirement community in Baltimore. The competition couldn’t come at a better time. May is Mental Health Awareness Month.

RRP recognizes the impact that animal companionship can have on one’s mental health, especially for older adults. This retirement community shows us that friendship knows no age limit.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content