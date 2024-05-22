Police investigate discovery of possible human remains found at Baltimore County recycling center

By Barry Simms

COCKEYSVILLE, Maryland (WBAL) — Baltimore County police are investigating the discovery of possible human remains found at the recycling center in Cockeysville.

Officers were called Monday morning to the Central Acceptance and Recycling Center on Beaver Dam Road. SkyTeam 11 video showed detectives combing through trash by hand.

One caller described the discovered item as a human leg.

The police investigation forced the facility to shut down. An 11 News crew at the facility saw a public works truck leave the area closely followed by a police car.

Investigators are working to determine whether the remains are human and how they ended up at the recycling center.

WBAL-TV 11 News contacted the Baltimore County Department of Public Works and Transportation and was told, pending the investigation, the facility is expected to reopen Tuesday morning.

