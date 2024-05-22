Turkey flies into couple’s car, leaving smashed windshield in its wake

By Mike Sullivan

PEPPEREL, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A Pepperell woman got quite the scare when a turkey smashed her windshield as her family was driving home.

“I know there is a lot of turkeys but they are usually not flying into your vehicle,” said Joan Ladik, who was in the passenger seat at the time. “I could see the face of the turkey as it flew into the car. I think it was as surprised as we were.”

The turkey shattered the driver’s side of the windshield, leaving behind blood and feathers. However, the turkey survived the encounter, landed on the side of the road and ran off.

Ladik and her husband were traveling on Route 113 from Dunstable to Pepperell when it happened. They often see turkeys in a nearby pasture, but this one came from a blind spot.

“Well there is the shape of the turkey embedded in the glass. There’s glass on the dashboard, and turkey feathers here,” adds Ladik, looking at her window. She and her husband managed to drive to their nearby home, despite the shattered windshield.

Thankfully, there were no cars coming when the incident happened otherwise Ladik fears there could have been an accident.

