Victim’s family surprised, dissatisfied with Wayne Prince ‘gang rivalry’ murder sentencing

By Barry Simms

BALTIMORE (WBAL) — A man was sentenced Tuesday after accepting responsibility for killing an innocent man in what investigators believe was a gang rivalry — but the victim’s father is not satisfied.

A federal judge sentenced Wayne Prince, of Baltimore, to 28 years in prison for the August 2018 killing of Bryan McKemy. Prince pleaded guilty in January to charges of racketeering and conspiracy resulting in death.

The victim’s father, Scott McKemy, told 11 News he was surprised and expected Prince to get more prison time.

“It was a shock, a slap in the face. He got 28 years. He’ll get out, he will still be a young man (after) 28 years. My son will still be very dead,” Scott McKemy told 11 News. “Even though I’m not happy with the sentence, Bryan did get some justice today. Someone is being held accountable.”

The defendant’s mother spoke in court on her son’s behalf, saying he had a troubled childhood and was tormented by kids at school. She said Prince was being “judged on things that went wrong in his life. He is not a bad person. He was not taught to be bad. I understand the family. I didn’t lose my child to death … I’m losing my child to jail.”

Bryan McKemy was a construction worker who was helping to renovate a Baltimore house when investigators said he became the victim of a gang rivalry in which he had no involvement.

Prince admitted he was part of the Black Guerilla Family gang and had expected to get paid. According to investigators, the intended target was not harmed during the shooting.

On Tuesday, prince apologized in court to the victim’s family and his own family, telling them, “I truly is sorry.”

Wednesday is Bryan McKemy’s birthday. His family said they will honor him the only way they can, by lighting a candle by his urn. They do not think Prince’s apology is sincere.

“I felt like he was saying he’s sorry because he thought it was the right thing to say. Do I think he’s really sorry? No. I think he’s sorry he got caught,” Scott McKemy said.

The judge also ordered Prince to undergo mental health and substance abuse treatment and for Prince to repay the family $2,000 for funeral expenses.

Two other co-defendants are expected to face trial in September.

