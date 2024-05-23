Hawaii Island Police arrest three in connection with illegal cockfighting operation

By Frances Lin

KEAAU, Hawaii (KITV) — Hawaii Island Police arrested three people on May 18 during a raid in the Hawaiian Paradise Park Subdivision. They targeted a residence on 18th Avenue in Keaau, where an estimated 100 people were attending an illegal cockfighting event.

Authorities recovered 25 dead birds, four injured birds, and various cockfighting paraphernalia, including gambling records. Additionally, officers seized a small amount of marijuana and approximately $20,000 in U.S. currency.

The operation, carried out at 2:40 p.m., involved members of the Hawai’i Police Department’s Area I Vice Section, Criminal Investigation Section, Puna Patrol, and Homeland Security Task Force Officers.

The police arrested three people in connection with the illegal activities:

Lehualani K. Kaleiwahea, 49, of Hilo, faces charges including:

29 counts of second-degree Cruelty to Animals 1 count of first-degree Promoting Gambling 1 count of first-degree Possession of Gambling Records 1 count of second-degree Promoting Gambling Isaac Dylan H. Ragasa-Kaleiwahea, 28, of Keaau, faces charges including:

29 counts of second-degree Cruelty to Animals

1 count of first-degree Promoting Gambling 1 count of first-degree Possession of Gambling Records 1 count of second-degree Promoting Gambling Domonick Uchima, 37, of Keaau, faces:

1 count of second-degree Promoting Gambling All three individuals were released pending further investigation.

According to police, this investigation is ongoing. Authorities are asking anyone with information about the event to contact Detective Scotty Aloy of the Area I Vice Section at 808-961-2207 or via email at Scotty.Aloy@hawaiicounty.gov.

If you want to remain anonymous, information can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300.

