Local hero saves child’s life during traffic stop

By Payton Williams

COFFEYVILLE, Kansas (KOAM) — A local hero is being recognized for saving a child’s life during a traffic stop.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Quinton Sumpter was on patrol on March 26, 2024 around 8:55 p.m. in Coffeyville, Kansas when he saw a vehicle speeding on Buckeye Street near 6th Street. Deputy Sumpter activated his emergency lights and siren, prompting the driver to pull over.

As Deputy Sumpter prepared to get out of his vehicle, the driver of the stopped car came up to him. Desperate screams came from inside the vehicle. The Sheriff’s Office says the front passenger of the stopped car, in a state of panic, shouted, “Help, my baby is not breathing.”

Deputy Sumpter immediately sprung into action and assessed the situation of a young child, who was in her mother’s lap, showing signs of severe distress and turning blue. Deputy Sumpter quickly took the child and began administering life-saving measures, including compressions and controlled back blows.

After a few cycles, the child began breathing.

Deputy Sumpter placed the child in his patrol car and rushed to Coffeyville Regional Medical Center with emergency lights and siren on. The medical team at the center quickly took over and treated the child, who made a full recovery.

Sheriff Ron Wade expressed his gratitude and pride, stating, “I am very proud of Deputy Sumpter and his quick action in saving this young child. I am thankful for this group of deputies that work hard and go above and beyond in situations like this one. Because of that, there is a young child that is alive and a family that still has their precious young one.”

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says Undersheriff Chris Williams also received a commendation from the doctors at CRMC, who affirmed that Deputy Sumpter’s life-saving actions with crucial and timely.

Sheriff Wade added, “This incident demonstrates the unpredictable nature of a 12-hour patrol shift. Thank you, Deputy Sumpter, for your dedication to this office and the community, protecting and serving.”

