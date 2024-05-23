“Plenty of shark food”: Great whites return to Massachusetts waters, biting whales and seals

By Neal Riley

CHATHAM, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Shark season is underway in Massachusetts. The New England Aquarium says great whites have taken a bite out of multiple marine mammals recently.

The aquarium is “urging the public to be aware of their surroundings” if they’re headed for the ocean.

“With beach weather in the forecast and Memorial Day Weekend approaching, this is a good reminder for people to review shark safety guidelines and be shark smart,” Massachusetts shark biologist John Chisholm said.

Chisholm spotted two white sharks on Wednesday. He shared a photo on X, formerly known as Twitter, of seals lining the beach of Monomoy Island off Chatham.

“Plenty of shark food on Monomoy today,” Chisholm said. “These big haulouts usually start spreading out this time of year which is also when shark numbers start to increase.”

Chisholm photographed a seal in Plymouth with a fresh white shark bite in late April. And last week, a fishing charter company reported seeing a dead minke whale with a shark bite off Chatham.

The public is encouraged to report shark sightings through the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.

Last year, a first-of-its-kind study found that Cape Cod is one of the world’s largest white shark hotspots. Researchers say the shark population there peaks around late summer and into early fall when ocean temperatures are warmest.

Chisholm says beachgoers should be aware of sharks’ presence in shallow waters, and stay away from seals or schools of fish if sighted. He also recommends that swimmers and surfers stay close to shore so emergency responders can reach them if needed.

