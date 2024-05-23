Six Houston-Area Harmony Campuses Earn National Recognition for Character Education

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

May 23, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Six campuses from Harmony Public Schools have been honored as 2024 “National Schools of Character” for their exemplary efforts in fostering cultures of character within their schools and communities. This prestigious recognition was announced by Character.org, a leading national advocate for character development in educational institutions.

Character.org annually certifies schools and districts at both the state and national levels, acknowledging their commitment to character development, which has been shown to positively influence academic achievement, student behavior, and school climate.

“At Harmony, our mission extends beyond cultivating academic excellence; we strive to nurture great citizens and future community leaders,” stated Harmony CEO Fatih Ay. “Character education is integral to our academic framework. By integrating values such as respect, teamwork, leadership, and empathy into our rigorous curriculum, we equip our students with a comprehensive skill set to face future challenges and opportunities.”

The six Harmony campuses in the Houston area recognized as 2024 National Schools of Character include:

– Harmony School of Achievement – Houston

– Harmony School of Enrichment – Houston

– Harmony School of Fine Arts and Technology – Houston

– Harmony Science Academy – Houston

– Harmony School of Innovation – Katy

– Harmony School of Innovation – Sugar Land

Additionally, the following campuses were designated as 2024 State Schools of Character:

– Harmony School of Enrichment – Houston

– Harmony School of Excellence – Sugar Land (Elementary)

– Harmony School of Technology – Houston

These schools have implemented comprehensive, multi-year character education programs that inspire students to adopt, care about, and consistently practice core values. This initiative prepares students to thrive academically, socially, and professionally. The rigorous certification process involved a thorough evaluation of each school’s character education practices and structures.

Harmony Public Schools is a Texas-based charter school system with campuses serving PreK-12 students in 23 cities across the state, including the Greater Houston area, Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, San Antonio, Greater Austin, El Paso, and more. The curriculum emphasizes STEM skills, character education, project-based learning, and college readiness.

Harmony Public Schools is currently accepting applications for both students and team members for the 2024-25 school year. For more information, visit the Harmony Public Schools website.

