Two cars slam into northwest Miami-Dade church

By John MacLauchlan

Click here for updates on this story

MIAMI, Florida (WFOR) — Four people were rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital, one as a trauma alert, after two cars slammed into a northwest Miami-Dade church.

It happened around 1 a.m. at New Solid Rock Missionary Baptist Church off W 22nd Avenue just south of NW 91st Street in the West Little River area.

An orange Dodge Challenger went into a wall at the church. Next to it was a second car with its rear compressed into the cabin area.

Shaglavia Johnson said her 21-year-old daughter was one of the injured from the Challenger.

“Something went wrong and my daughter was in the back seat. The other young lady who was driving, she had a broken leg,” said Johnson.

She said her daughter suffered a broken neck and was rushed into emergency surgery. She said she talked to her daughter before the surgery.

“She spoke a few words to me. I just let her know that I love her and she just told me, she said ‘momma, I don’t think I’m going to make it’. That’s all she kept saying and I told her she was going to make it,” Shaglavia Johnson said through tears.

Miami-Dade police are trying to determine what led to the crash.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.