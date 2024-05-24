Howard County police seize over 15,000 construction tools as part of expansive theft case

By Blair Young

Click here for updates on this story

HOWARD COUNTY, Maryland (WBAL) — The Howard County Police Department announced the recovery of over 15,000 construction tools as part of a case believed to be one of the most expansive theft operations in the area.

According to police, the investigation began in January when a tracking device on a stolen tool led them to a storage unit in Elkridge. Detectives then obtained search warrants for 12 locations, 11 of them in Howard County and found the collection of stolen tools.

Detectives said they believe the tools were stolen from various locations including retail stores, businesses, vehicles, residential properties, and construction sites primarily in Maryland, Virginia, and Pennsylvania. Police said the tools were kept in several storage units in Howard County and were sold at various locations through different means.

Over 80 victims have already been identified but police think there could be hundreds if not thousands more. Police have set up a form for victims to recover the stolen tools at the following website.

“This case sends a clear message: we will not tolerate criminal enterprises operating here in Howard County,” Howard County Police Chief Gregory Der said. “I want to thank the detectives from our Special Investigations Division and all the officers who have helped on this enormous and unprecedented case. They have put in thousands of hours and have many more ahead of them. They will see it through to the end.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.