Newborn’s photoshoot goes viral for adorable grumpy expression

By Emily Sanderson, Lindsay Stone

CINCINNATI (WLWT) — A Cincinnati photographer’s photoshoot is going viral for a newborn baby’s hilarious expressions.

Lauren Carson, who owns Drawing in Light Photography, posted photos from the shoot last week.

“I’ve been photographing newborns for a decade and have photographed hundreds of babies who have given me tons of great expressions. But none, and I mean NONE compare to the looks this sweet guy threw my way,” she said in the post.

The photos captured the newborn’s hilarious grumpy expressions in the post that has since gone viral.

The post has tens of thousands of shares and comments.

After the post went viral, she shared more information in the comments.

She clarified he wasn’t making the expressions because he was uncomfortable and that the swaddle fabric is stretchy and he would be able to wiggle out.

“He may look grumpy, but he was actually a sweet little snuggle bug,” she said in the comment.

She posted another photo of the newborn once he fell asleep during the shoot.

“Not long after these were taken he fell asleep and we took some more traditional posed newborn pictures,” she said.

Other moms in the comments shared photos of their children with similar grumpy expressions.

