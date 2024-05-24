Records: LMPD officer who arrested Scottie Scheffler has had multiple suspensions

By Matthew Keck

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — Video of Scottie Scheffler’s arrest in Louisville last week was released on Thursday, and along with that were disciplinary records of the officer who made the arrest.

Det. Bryan Gillis is the LMPD who made the arrest last Friday.

There was no body camera footage of the incident, which LMPD Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroal said is in violation of the department’s policy. For this, she said that Gillis has received “corrective action.”

But before this arrest, Gillis has had other reprimands, oral and written, some of which led to suspensions.

He was suspended for five days in 2013 after doing donuts in a business parking lot while an “intoxicated civilian” was in his police car with him.

The year before that, Gillis was suspended for four days for violating LMPD’s policy for court attendance, which his records say he had been previously disciplined for four different times from 2010-11.

In 2011, Gillis received a one-day suspension without pay for violation of LMPD’s court attendance policy, which is the same suspension he received in 2010 for the same reprimand.

Before those suspensions, LMPD had written Gillis a reprimand for failing to show up for court appearances in April 2010.

One of Gillis’ latest reprimands came in 2021 in which he pursued a vehicle that had not committed a violent felony or was wanted on a warrant. His file also says that he failed to notify MetroSafe before pursuing the vehicle in March 2021.

Along with his reprimands, Gillis has also received numerous commendations during his time with LMPD.

One of his letters of commendation includes Gillis issuing 108 citations, leading to 114 charges and one DUI arrest, in a span of four hours, according to his files.

He received other commendations for similar situations, along with commendations for organizing transportation for fallen first responders and escorts for elected officials.

