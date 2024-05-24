Toronto man falls off his chair after seeing $70M lottery win in his bank account

By Phil Tsekouras

Click here for updates on this story

TORONTO (CTV Network) — A Toronto man who won $70 million in a recent Lotto Max draw literally fell off his chair when he saw the funds in his bank account.

In a video provided by the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG), a spokesperson is heard saying to Greg Chialtas: “You’re about to log into your bank account and it’s going to look like an international phone number.”

When he does log in, Chialtas’ eyes widen, he uses some colourful language, and his hands shake as he falls off his chair and bursts into tears and laughter.

Chialtas’ big win stems from the Lotto Max draw on April 19.

The single father told OLG that he purchased the ticket while he was out buying groceries and picked numbers that are meaningful to his children, siblings, and other members of his big Greek family, which he said is very close knit.

“It’s a bit of cliché, just like that movie, but I wouldn’t have it any other way,” he said.

Chialtas, a recently retired public servant who said he had faced some health challenges as of late, couldn’t believe his luck at first and called his friend to confirm the numbers.

“I asked him to check the numbers on OLG.ca and to read them to me. All the numbers still matched. It was unbelievable to us but we had to make absolutely sure I had the winning ticket,” he recalled.

When he was certain he had the winning ticket, Chialtas said he rounded up his family on a Facetime call to share the news but “no one” believed him.

“It took a bit of time to convince them it was true,” he said.

As for what he wants to do with his windfall, Chialtas said he has big plans.

“You can buy anything. But, you know, memories are what you’re going to remember. And so I don’t look at it as buying stuff. I think about how we can make memories that can last each of us a lifetime.”

In the short-term, Chialtas said he wants to travel and ensure his kids finish their education. Beyond that, he said he wants to buy some new cars and homes for his immediate family and give back to the community.

“There’s a lot of good that I have to do — not just want to do, I have to. And we will make it happen. As a family. As a unit. And we have the privilege to do it, so why not.”

The OLG said Chialtas’ winning ticket was purchased at the Sheppard Ticket Centre inside the Yonge-Sheppard Centre in North York.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

ctvnews.caproducers@bellmedia.ca