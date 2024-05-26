Dog escapes attack from group of coyotes that jumped 7-foot tall fence

By Dean Fioresi

VAN NUYS, California (KCAL, KCBS) — A Van Nuys family says that their beloved dog is recovering after surviving an attack from a trio of coyotes that hopped the 7-foot tall fence of their yard this week.

It happened on Tuesday at around 10:30 p.m. when the family’s dogs were in the yard. Video shows the moments that the three coyotes begin to attack one of the dogs, a Maltese/poodle mix named Princeton, as he attempts to fend them off.

The family’s German Shepherd can be seen barking at the back door and circling the yard in an attempt to scare the coyotes away, finally drawing their attention from the smaller dog.

“Prince was so strong and put up a brave fight as much as he could until our German Shepherd was finally able to scare them off,” said the family on an online fundraiser.

Finally the owners were able to get the door open and let both pups inside, but Prince suffered deep cuts to his neck and stomach that required emergency surgery at a local veterinarian.

Juliah Taylor, who owns the dogs, says that the two dogs are inseparable.

“They do everything together,” Taylor said. “He’s protecting her, she’s protecting him. I’m just grateful that they were both there to protect each other.”

