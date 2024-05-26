Man stabbed during 100 person fight at a beach in South Boston

By Paul Burton

BOSTON (WBZ) — Police are investigating a large fight involving around 100 people that broke out on Carson Beach in South Boston Friday night.

One man was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being stabbed during the fight.

“The fights on Carson, that was horrible, and it makes me sad to hear what’s going on at our local beaches,” said Quincy resident Rob Davis.

POLICE BEEFING UP BEACH PATROLS

Before the brawl DCR and a number of other state agencies held a press conference earlier in the afternoon addressing this issue and concern. Department of Conservation and Reservation

“As the weather gets nicer, there are more people that can lead to more challenges, but we are prepared for it,” DCR Commissioner Brian Arrigo said.

There are 81 beaches and waterfronts across the state. DCR has added multi-lingual signage and recruited and hired more bi-lingual lifeguards to its water safety staff.

They are also beefing up patrols in areas like Revere Beach, where there have been outbreaks of violence by a number of large groups.

“MAKING SURE EVERYBODY FEELS SAFE”

Davis is now retired and walks five miles a day. He enjoys the beach and hopes everyone plays is safe both in and outside the water.

“I would like to see more police out and about, walking the beaches, and making sure everybody feels safe. The people who come here feel wanted, and can enjoy this beautiful beach,” Davis said.

Police are still investigating and no arrests have been made.

