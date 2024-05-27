Fundraiser held for dog walker after home burns down

By Da Lin

Click here for updates on this story

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Roughly 100 people attended a barbeque fundraiser on Sunday evening to help a beloved San Francisco dog walker and his family after a fire gutted their home.

Terry Williams said he was overwhelmed by the amount of love and support.

“It humbles me that so many people showed up. I’m very proud and grateful. Very grateful,” said Williams.

The fire happened on Tuesday. Williams had reported to San Francisco police about a month before that his family received threatening and racist packages in the mail, including a doll depicting a Black person with a noose around its neck.

Firefighters were still investigating the cause of the fire.

Police said at this time, there was no connection between the fire and the racist packages.

“I pray to God it’s not. I hope nobody has that much malice in their heart. I just pray to God no one is that crazy,” said Williams.

Williams’ mom and dad suffered from injuries in the fire. He said they were out of the hospital and doing better. The family was staying at a hotel.

Williams said his dad bought the house near Alamo Square more than five decades ago, in the early 1970s.

“We’re not leaving, my dad already said we’re going to rebuild right here. My dad always say he bought that house, he’s going to die in that house with my mom,” said Williams.

Letisha Williams-Humphrey is Williams’ sister. She was raised in the house. She said it broke her heart to see it boarded up.

“I don’t have a home. I have a house that I live in, but this is what I call home, where my parents were, it’s always home,” said Williams-Humphrey.

Supporters said while they lost their home, they still have the neighborhood.

The Williams family said this kind of support showed them love trumps hate.

“I want to say thank you to everybody,” said Williams. “It gives me hope that everything is going to be alright,” said Williams.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.