High school cheerleader killed after tree falls on trailer during strong storms

CLAY COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — A high school cheerleader was killed during strong storms that blew through Western North Carolina over Memorial Day weekend.

News 13 has confirmed a cheerleader from Tuscola High School was tragically killed in the incident.

According to a storm report from the National Weather Service, Clay County EMS reported an 18-year-old was killed after a tree fell on a trailer.

This happened in the Shooting Creek area of the county around 5:45 a.m. on Monday, May 27.

News 13 is working to learn more details about this tragic incident.

Severe storms impacted areas of Western North Carolina Sunday evening into Monday morning, with strong winds downing trees and hail being reported in several areas. Viewers sent News 13 photos and videos of hail piling up around Burnsville, Weaverville, Leicester, Marshall, Canton and Asheville.

