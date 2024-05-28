Lost earbud leads to arrest in hit-and-run

By Malcolm Shields

JENSEN BEACH, Florida (WPBF) — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office announced it arrested a man in connection to a hit-and-run.

The sheriff’s office said it arrested 49-year-old Peter Bradford Swing of Jensen Beach on Friday.

“We are so happy that he was caught and that my son had a part in finding him,” said the victim’s mother.

Swing is accused of hitting a 15-year-old who was on a bicycle with his vehicle on Wednesday night on NE Savannah Road.

The sheriff’s office said the victim was wearing earbuds at the time of the collision. One of the earbuds landed inside Swing’s SUV after impact and lodged under a floor mat inside the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said the earbud providing geo tracking right to the suspect’s home.

When deputies arrived at the Jensen Beach home, they noticed a silver SUV was placed behind the home.

According to the sheriff’s office, Swing confessed to striking the teenager.

